The Expendables 4 – Andy Garcia joins the cast

Despite several announcements, Lange made little progress The Expendables 4. With the shooting start in the coming month, we are finally getting more and more news. And with the franchise, which is known for the large number of action stars, it is of course exactly the news that deals with the cast that is most exciting. According to the cast already announced Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Tony Yeah, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Transformers-Star Megan Fox now joins the acting veteran Andy Garcia (The godfather 2) the next actor is added. He will play a CIA agent who accompanies the Expendables on their latest mission.

Part 4 is directed by the former stuntman Scott Waugh take over that already with the titles Act of Valor and Need for speed Staged genre contributions.

About the content of The Expendables 4 Not much is known yet except that the focus is on Stathams Figure Lee Christmas is relocated.









