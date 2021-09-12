Start and information about the new season

The success of the animated series “Family Guy” is still not going to end after more than 20 years. But what about season 20 of “Family Guy”?

The American animated series “Family Guy” has been entertaining its fans since 1999 and there is still no end in sight. In Germany, however, the broadcast is still a bit behind. From Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the second half of the 18th season of “Family Guy” will be shown as a free TV premiere on ProSieben MAXX. One of the ten remaining episodes will air each week at 8:15 p.m. If you don’t want to wait that long, you can watch season 18 since January 2021 with a subscription to Disney + or Netflix. But what about season 20 of the hit series?

“Family Guy”: When does season 20 start?

In the United States, series creator and main spokesman Seth MacFarlane is sending the series into its 20th season and there is also a supply beyond that. Season 21 is already a done deal. The 20th season of “Family Guy” is out Sunday September 26th 2021 to be seen on the US broadcaster FOX. If you want to find out more about the series, you should take a look at the Comic-Con @ Home panel. there the series stars around Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir and the producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin not only talked about the new season, but also organized a little trivia quiz about the series.









This is what awaits you in “Family Guy” season 20

+++ Warning: Spoilers for the 20th season of “Family Guy” will follow! +++

According to the official synopsis, one-year-old Stewie will “finally say his first word and it’s a dirty word” in the first episode. A first preview video of the new “Family Guy” season was also shown at Comic-Con. Various storylines were hinted at there: The Griffins seem to be opening a hotel and Stewie has a bloody first visit to the hairdresser. 15-year-old Chris can buy a gun without any problems and Peter becomes Quahog’s first ninja police officer. The animation series for adults definitely stays true to itself and has lost none of its bitter humor even after 20 seasons.

