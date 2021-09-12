She wore lingerie for the first time in her life on the Rihanna show

Stars like Demi Moore or Paris Hilton presented themselves in tight looks at Rihanna’s lingerie show this year. Including: Willow Smith. Now the 20-year-old tells why it came to the double premiere for her.

She has been making music for ten years, and she has already made three albums. But in most people’s minds, Willow Smith remains the child of the “Men in Black” world star. And that despite the fact that Will Smith’s youngest daughter is now 20 years old. For many, it came as a surprise that she took part in a revealing lingerie show this year – and as Willow now admits, it also took a lot of effort.

“I had never worn lingerie before in my life. It was the very first time for me and then right in front of the whole world,” she told her mother Jada Pinkett Smith on the show “Red Table Talk”. The catwalk event for Rihanna’s new “Savage x Fenty” collection at the beginning of October of this year had a double premiere for Willow Smith: she had never worn sexy underwear in private – and never presented so much bare skin in front of an audience. In the video above or right here see the opulently staged fashion show with all its stars.









“I just felt so powerful”

For Rihanna, Demi Moore or Paris Hilton, events like this are not uncommon, but Willow Smith had to struggle with great stage fright: “As soon as I got there, I thought: ‘I can’t do this, this is not the place for me.’ It comes from my insecurity. But then I put on my clothes, looked at myself and thought, ‘You’re going to go out there and you’re going to rock this.’ “

Fishnet tights, a black silk shirt casually tied in a knot in front of the stomach and stylish lace underwear: this is how the 20-year-old strutted on the catwalk in her heavy leather boots. “I just felt so powerful. 2020 was the year I became a woman.”