Shawn Mendes: One month of radio silence with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes thinks self-love is a prerequisite for a relationship

“A lot happens when you really fall in love for the first time, because then you really feel the support and the hold”, told Shawn Mendes in an interview about his new album “Wonder”. The singer noted that it is very important to take care of yourself and love yourself. This also has Camila Cabellos and influenced his decision to prioritize himself while they were in quarantine together. “You cannot be someone’s best son, brother, boyfriend or friend if you are not always there for yourself and taking care of your heart and your energy”he thinks “Wonder”-Singer. The relationship between the two of them seems to have really gotten stronger by this decision, because Shawn and Camila recently decided to crown their love luck and adopt a little puppy!

Shawn Mendes changed his relationship with Camila Cabello

In the interview went Shawn Mendes how the relationship with Camila Cabello and the courage to be honest with her has fundamentally changed him: “I’ve always seen myself as very vulnerable and approachable. I wrote ‘In My Blood’. I talk about fears, I’m cool and sensitive. That’s how I thought about myself until I had a girlfriend. Then I realized how scared I was of being a weak man. “ Because of this fear, there was even a month in which he was wrong with Camila because he was struggling with anxiety and didn’t want her to see him so weakly. In the end told Shawn but you like it and he started to feel stronger. His conclusion after managing to share all his emotions with Camila: “That’s courage. That’s strength!”









