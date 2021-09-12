Salma Hayek: sexy Hollywood beauties! That’s how hot she congratulates Jennifer Aniston on her birthday

One racy and wild, the other sweet and charming – Salma Hayek and Jennifer Aniston could hardly be more different. Nevertheless, the Hollywood beauties have a lot in common. Salma congratulated her colleague on Instagram with a sexy snapshot.

A Hollywood beauty congratulates another Hollywood beauty on her date of birth. She does this with a throwback photo that invites you to dream. The two film beauties are Salma Hayek (54) and Jennifer Aniston (52), who can be admired on the current Instagram photo from their chocolate side.

Salma Hayek congratulates Jennifer Aniston with a throwback snapshot

Salma Hayek congratulates her colleague Jennifer Aniston on her 52nd birthday on the Instagram photo and video network. The Instagram picture shows Salma Hayek and Jennifer Aniston at the “LACMA Art and Film Gala” in Los Angeles in 2012. To the award ceremony, Jennifer Aniston wore a low-cut, black dress that allowed a generous view of her tight cleavage. Salma Hayek had slipped into a dark blue one-shoulder dress that was embroidered with rhinestones.









Jennifer Aniston with her typical hairstyle, Salma Hayek with a bun

Jennifer Aniston wears her blonde hair in her signature look, as known from the “Friends” star. Salma Hayek, on the other hand, had her dark mane pinned up in a noble bun, only a fringed pony falls loosely over her forehead. “Happy Birthday beautiful @jenniferaniston”, Salma wishes her acting friend in the caption of the photo.

“Desperado” star gets likes, “Friends” icon gets congratulations

The birthday greeting of the “From Dusk till Dawn” star earns almost half a million likes, including an Insta heart from Jennifer Aniston herself, who is happy about her friend’s congratulations. Numerous fans join Salma Hayek’s message and send greetings à la “Happy Birthday Jennifer” in the comment column. “This picture just melted my phone”, jokes one user. Indeed, the photo of the two sexy actresses has what it takes to melt more than phones.

