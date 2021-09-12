Romantic date? Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky caught in NYC

The relationship between Rihanna (32) and A $ AP Rocky (32) has been puzzling fans for years: Are the two just good friends or is there a little more possible? After all, they keep showing up together in public. An insider recently chatted: The two musicians would actually date. A few days later they were Rihanna and A $ AP have now spotted New York City together. However, the mood between them was literally hypothermic.

Paparazzi photos show the alleged lovebirds taking a walk in the Big Apple. For this they had wrapped themselves up beyond recognition. With thick jackets, hoods on their heads and mouth and nose protection on their faces, they were almost undercover. But one thing is noticeable in the pictures: Warming each other up was out of the question for the singers – on the contrary: They looked downright aloof. There was no trace of tenderness like holding hands or cuddling.









So maybe their relationship is purely platonic after all. After all, there was Rihanna only a few months ago to still have feelings for her ex Chris Brown (31). “We love each other and we probably always will,” said the 32-year-old on Oprah Winfrey’s (66) podcast “Supersoul Conversations”. In the end they would have rebuilt trust in each other.

Rihanna, musician

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, 2012



