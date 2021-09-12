Robert Pattinson’s kiss with Reese Witherspoon: that’s what she reveals about it – Cologne

Reese Witherspoon had to kiss Robert Pattinson while filming a film, but she found the kiss far from pleasant.









Robert Pattinson was in 2011, among others, very popular with many fans. Millions of Twilight viewers couldn’t get enough of the actor who portrayed the vampire Edward Cullen in the series. But there was a woman who could resist his charm: Reese Witherspoon. The actress and the actor played together in “Water for Elephants” and she doesn’t have very fond memories of some scenes, especially one where their lips approached. In “Water for Elephants” Robert Pattinson plays a veterinary student who hops on a passing circus train after a personal tragedy. There he begins a romance with a circus artist, who is played by Reese Witherspoon, but her controlling husband stands in the way of happiness.

Reese Witherspoon: The awkward kiss with Robert Pattinson

By the time the romantic scene was shot, Robert Pattinson had become ill and had some malignant symptoms. “I did it when I had a really bad cold,” the actor told MTV in 2011. “My nose is running all the time and it was in one of the additional photo scenes. Resse had that wig on and I literally wiped my nose on her wig. ” Reese Witherspoon confirmed to MTV: “Yes, he had a very runny nose. It wasn’t appealing; it wasn’t pleasant! ” Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson’s kiss on “Water for Elephants” may have been a little awkward, but that wasn’t compared to how Robert Pattinson felt while filming Twilight. The actor admitted that he was very nervous before his first kissing scene with the character Bella.

