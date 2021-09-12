Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsPacific Rim - Uprising, Ocean's 8, ... TV tips on Sunday
News

Pacific Rim – Uprising, Ocean’s 8, … TV tips on Sunday

By Vimal Kumar
0
54




Pacific Rim – Uprising, Ocean’s 8, …


entertainment

TV tips on Sunday


"Pacific Rim - Uprising": The Kaiju are threatening the earth again.

“Pacific Rim – Uprising”: The Kaiju threaten the earth again.

Photo: TVNOW / © 2018 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

In “Pacific Rim – Uprising” (RTL) the Kaiju monsters threaten the earth again. On ZDF, Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet are again in the TV trio. In “Ocean’s 8” (Sat.1) eight master thieves make New York unsafe.




8:15 p.m., RTL, Pacific Rim – Uprising, Action

The Kaiju return – and are stronger than ever! Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) – the once hopeful Jaeger pilot – has broken off his training and threatens to slide into crime. But when the Kaiju attack surprisingly with renewed strength, he takes on the challenge of taking on the glorious legacy of his father. Jake’s side is his pilot rival Lambert (Scott Eastwood) and the young hacker Amara (Cailee Spaeny).

8:15 p.m., Das Erste / ZDF, Das Triell – a three-way battle for the Chancellery, discussion

Das Erste and ZDF jointly present a triad of the candidates for chancellor from the CDU / CSU and SPD as well as the candidate for chancellor from Alliance 90 / The Greens. In the 95-minute live format, Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) will discuss with each other and present their positions on the main topics of the federal election campaign. The program is moderated by Maybrit Illner (ZDF) and ARD editor-in-chief Oliver Köhr.

8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Ocean’s 8, crime comedy

After her release from prison, Debbie (Sandra Bullock), Danny Ocean’s younger sister, reaches out to her former partner Lou (Cate Blanchett). She is after a sinfully expensive necklace, which the actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) is supposed to wear at this year’s Met Gala. You only have three and a half weeks to put together a team of specialists.

8:15 p.m., ZDFneo, night shift: money rules the world, crime thriller

The wet and cheerful men’s evening in the red light district comes to an unpleasant end for lawyer Boris Quante: He is found shot in front of a nightclub the next morning. Erichsen (Armin Rohde) can no longer remember: How long was he involved? And did he actually wiggle his service pistol while drinking? With residual alcohol in his blood and a warning in his pocket, a new colleague is placed at his side: Inspector Yannick Kruse (Christoph Letkowski), a candidate fresh from the technical college.

8:15 p.m., RTLzwei, Mamma Mia !, musical comedy

Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to get married and desperately wants her father to be there. She invites the three potential candidates and former lovers of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) to the dreamy island of Kalokairi to finally find out who her father is – but without letting Donna know about her plan …

Pacific Rim – Uprising, Ocean’s 8, …


Previous articleBitcoin: China versus miners – why that helps the cryptocurrency
Next articleHarry Potter: They were Snape and Co. – 11 stars who have already passed away
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv