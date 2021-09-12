Now Britney Spears is speaking herself

As always, you can’t read anything on Instagram. Unless you want to fall victim to conspiracy theories, not a few of which revolve around the US singer Britney Spears. Some fans speculate that Spears is being held against their will. Others come to the conclusion that the 39-year-old’s Instagram account with its almost 30 million followers is controlled and managed from the outside. Spears’ posts are mostly harmless, most recently she posted bikini videos of herself so that everyone could see her physical fitness for themselves, or she filmed her latest sandwich creations, plus some random lines like “Life will be okay now” you can of course interpret everything in and out if you want to.









Her followers and the #freebritney movement have been puzzling and speculating for years: How is the singer really doing? In any case, Spears has not been able to achieve a real breakthrough in the never-ending guardianship dispute with her father. Her followers like to portray her as an externally determined, unfree star, a point of view that was recently reinforced by the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”. But the singer herself has hardly had a say so far, mostly only her lawyers or people who have accompanied her during her long career speak.