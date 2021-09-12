Michael K. Williams is dead: “The Wire” star has died! Actor lay lifeless in his apartment

The film and television world mourns Michael K. Williams. The actor, best known for his role in “The Wire”, is dead. The TV star was found lifeless in his New York apartment on Monday. He was only 54 years old.

Sad news from the US film and television world: US actor Michael K. Williams, who became known for his role as Omar in the series “The Wire”, has died. The police found the 54-year-old dead in his apartment in the New York borough of Brooklyn on Monday, as the police told the German press agency on request. The background initially remained unclear.

Michael K. Williams is dead: the actor lay lifeless in his New York apartment

However, US media speculates that an alleged heroin overdose is the cause of death. As reported by the New York Post, among others, the star actor was found face down in the dining room of his luxurious apartment. According to the report, drug residues have also been seized on the kitchen table.

Speculation about cocaine overdose as a possible cause of death

A relative had spoken to the “Emmy” laureate on Friday. On Saturday he was supposed to appear at an event he never made it to. The relative then went to Williams’ apartment on Monday to check on him. There he found Michael K. Williams lifeless on the floor.

Michael K. Williams spoke openly about his past drug problems

Williams, who had spoken openly about his drug problems in the past, was pronounced dead by the authorities at 2:12 p.m. Sources told the New York Post that the TV star was believed to have taken a fatal overdose. It was initially unclear how long the actor had been dead. “There is no evidence of third-party negligence,” said a police source. “No forced entry, the apartment was fine”.

Michael K. Williams, known from “The Wire”, “Boardwalk Empire” and “12 Years a Slave”

Williams always excelled in series with his talent for portraying complex characters and received several Emmy nominations for it. In addition to the milestone series “The Wire”, where Williams played the underground personality Omar Little, he also showed his skills in “Boardwalk Empire” as Chalky White.

He was also seen in “The Night Of” and “Lovecraft Country” and films like “12 Years a Slave” or “Inherent Vice”. His trademark was the scar on his forehead and between his eyes.

Celebrity world says goodbye to Michael K. Williams

Fans, friends and colleagues reacted in shock to the actor’s death. On the net, they paid tribute to Michael K. Williams. “Rest in Power .. so sad,” wrote Lilly Becker, among others. Edward Norton, who worked with Williams on the film “Motherless Brooklyn,” said he felt “offended” when he learned of his fellow actor’s death. “He had a really rare gift of being fully present in the moment, conveying the layers beneath the words. He was so deep. He was kind and generous, enthusiastic too,” Norton tweeted. “I will forever be grateful that he graced ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ & that I was allowed to share space and time with him. RIP.”









“The Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan tweeted, “Damn it. We lost one of our best and most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart.” “RIP Michael K. Williams, so brilliant on #BoardwalkEmpire. You’re going to be missed,” said Mark Wahlberg. “Suicide Squad” director James Gunn wrote that Williams was “not only one of the most talented actors, but also one of the kindest, sweetest and gentlest souls I have ever met”. “This is heartbreaking,” tweeted Gunn. “My thoughts are with all of those who loved him.”

