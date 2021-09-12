Sunday, September 12, 2021
“Like it”: Will Adam Sandler’s children also be actors?

By Vimal Kumar
Will Adam Sandler (53) really be the only movie star in his family? The Hollywood actor has been with his wife since 2003 Jackie married, their two daughters Sadie and Sunny are now 13 and eleven years old. The father rarely gives insights into his private life – but could that change soon? Because: Like their father, Adam’s children are very interested in working in front of the camera!

“They like it,” replied the 53-year-old on Wednesday at an awards gala in New York Us Weekly when asked if his daughters might follow in his footsteps in a few years. He couldn’t say yet whether his girls would really be drawn in that direction at some point – after all, they are “still little children”. But the “50 first dates” actor is certain of one thing: “No matter what inspires you in your life, I will always support you.”

Not only with this interview Adam gave his fans a little insight into his family – he also gave them a very special, rare moment: While he and his wife faced the thunderstorm of flashlights, he pressed a big kiss on her mouth.

Adam Sandler at a film premiere in New York
Adam Sandler, actor

Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / MEGA

Adam Sandler, actor
Adam and Jackie Sandler in January 2020


