Liam Hemsworth: That’s how the kiss with Jennifer Lawrence was for him – Cologne

Did Jennifer Lawrence play pranks on fellow actor Liam Hemsworth on the set of “The Hunger Games”? – That’s how the romantic scenes really were!









American actress Jennifer Shrader Lawrence, 30, became internationally known 8 years ago through “The Hunger Games”. The film series is about a dystopian society in which children and young people have to fight to the death in the hunger games every year. Katniss, played by Jennifer, also has to take part and falls in love with Peeta Mellark during the games. The only problem is that she also has a deep connection with her childhood friend Gale Hawthorne. This love triangle makes it exciting to see who Katniss will ultimately choose. Of course, as the films progress, this love triangle becomes more intense. But fans note that the chemistry between Gale and Katniss seems to be lacking in the films, especially when compared to the books. In fact, some of the kissing scenes between the couple are downright uncomfortable to watch. But there seems to be an explanation as to why the scenes between Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, who played Gale, seem a little less romantic.

Now Liam Hemsworth reveals what the kissing scenes really were – and what garlic had to do with them!

“Every time I had to kiss Jennifer, she was pretty uncomfortable,” said the actor from “The Last Song” in an interview on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Although Hemsworth and Lawrence got on well, Lawrence purposely did things to make their kissing scenes as uncomfortable as possible. “She’s one of my best friends, I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she’d eat garlic or tuna or something that is gross.” Why did she do this? Since she and Hemsworth played pranks on each other on the set of “The Hunger Games” it may have been one of her pranks – on the other hand, the actress has also hinted that she kissed Liam when the cameras weren’t on That is also the real reason … be that as it may, we are sure that the fans who are for Team Katniss and Gale would have liked to have seen a little more romantic scenes on the screen.

