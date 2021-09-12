LATE BRIEFING – Companies and Markets | 09/06/21

The evening market overview compiled by Dow Jones Newswires:

+++++ HOLIDAY NOTICE +++++

MONDAY: In the US, the stock exchanges will be closed due to the Labor Day holiday.

EuroStoxx50 4,246.13 + 1.05% + 19.52%

Stoxx50 3,645.00 + 0.87% + 17.27%

DAX 15,932.12 + 0.96% + 16.13%

FTSE 7,187.18 + 0.68% + 10.49%

CAC 6,743.50 + 0.80% + 21.47%

DJIA holiday

S&P 500 holiday

Nasdaq Comp. holiday

Nasdaq-100 bank holiday

Nikkei-225 29,659.89 + 1.83% + 8.07%

Bund future 175.17 +2

WTI / Nymex 68.77 69.29 -0.8% -0.52 + 43.2%

Brent / ICE 72.18 72.61 -0.6% -0.43 + 41.8%

gold (Spot) 1,823.14 1,827.10 -0.2% -3.96 -3.9%

Silver (spot) 24.66 24.73 -0.2% -0.06 -6.6%

Platinum (spot) 1,026.15 1,029.40 -0.3% -3.25 -4.1%

Copper future 4.33 4.33 + 0.0% + 0.00 + 22.7%

Analysts on the oil market pointed to the lowering of the official sales prices of Saudi Aramco for all types of crude oil that will be shipped to Asia in October.

There are no more important dates to be published.

On the one hand, the subject of “tapering”, that is, the reduction in bond purchases by the US Federal Reserve, moved further back in time after the weak US labor market report on Friday, according to the surcharges for stocks. That could keep the party going for risky assets like stocks – in Europe, technology stocks were the biggest winner. On the other hand, the incoming orders from Germany were convincing. The DAX benefited from the significant increases in the index heavyweights Siemens and Linde. The focus was on the DAX expansion. One market participant pointed out that most of the newcomers had already clearly beaten the DAX in the past few months and that their inclusion in the index was largely priced in. Towards the completion on September 17th, capital flows into the “newcomers” are to be expected again. Spie plans to submit a non-binding offer to take over the newly founded technical service provider Equans from Engie. For Spie it went down 4.3 percent, Engie rose 0.5 percent. The aluminum prices rose significantly. The light metal was last so expensive in early 2011. One of the reasons for this was the coup in Guinea. Norsk Hydro is an aluminum company with its own bauxite mines – the mineral is needed to manufacture the light metal. For the share it went up by 3.3 percent. After a sales and Profit warning SMA Solar crashed by 11.6 percent.

EUR / USD 1.1867 -0.1% 1.1873 1.1880 -2.8%

EUR / JPY 130.37 -0.0% 130.36 130.29 + 3.4%

EUR / CHF 1.0865 + 0.1% 1.0861 1.0855 + 0.5%

EUR / GBP 0.8579 + 0.1% 0.8573 0.8570 -3.9%

USD / JPY 109.86 + 0.1% 109.81 109.67 + 6.4%

GBP / USD 1.3833 -0.2% 1.3848 1.3862 + 1.2%

USD / CNH (offshore) 6.4508 + 0.2% 6.4467 6.4354 -0.8%

Bitcoin

BTC / USD 51,636.75 -0.2% 51,806.51 50,809.01 + 77.8%

The Nikkei index rose sharply again on Monday on the Tokyo stock exchange. After the current prime minister and LDP leader Yoshihide Suga declared that he would not run for re-election and thus de facto heralded his resignation, the market is now speculating that Suga's successor will promise stimulus measures for the country's economy when the election campaign begins later in the year said analysts at Rakuten Securities. Ultimately, according to the Rakuten experts, the development of the pandemic is probably the decisive factor when it comes to poor economic growth. Here, however, the advancing vaccination campaign gives hope. After the 1.8 percent plus on Friday, the Nikkei index rose by another 1.8 percent to 29,660 points in this environment. In addition, there was also a strong upward trend in Shanghai with an increase of 1.1 percent. Here, too, there was speculation about economic stimuli. The rating agency Fitch believes it is likely that the banks' minimum reserve requirements will be relaxed in order to help the economy, which has been less dynamic in recent months. In addition, Beijing has financial leeway to initiate infrastructure measures. In the other places it was a bit quieter, at least with a view to the changes on Friday.









Covestro CEO: Downsizing should be lower

The job cuts at the Leverkusen chemicals group Covestro could be less than announced last week. On Thursday, the company confirmed that it wanted to cut 1,700 jobs by the end of 2023. “The number of jobs actually to be cut will certainly be lower,” said Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, in an interview with the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

Continental wants to score with sustainability and autonomous driving

Continental wants to score in terms of sustainability and CO2 savings in the coming years and is also aiming for a leading role in autonomous driving.

VW boss: transition to electric mobility slowed down by diesel subsidies

According to Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess, the transition to electronic mobility has been slowed down by subsidies for diesel. If the price of diesel is kept artificially low by means of tax breaks, “nobody will believe it Electric car buy, “said Diess of the AFP.

Goldman’s Petershill Partners unit could be worth $ 5 billion

Train: Normal timetable again from Tuesday

From Tuesday morning, after the five-day strike, train operations in rail traffic will be largely normal again, Deutsche Bahn AG expects. The trains would be transferred to their departure station and employees would be on their way so that they could pick up their trains in the right place on Tuesday morning.

ZF benefits from e-mobility – major order for hybrid transmissions

The automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen is benefiting from the accelerated ramp-up of electromobility and has received a major order for hybrid automatic transmissions. “It is an order in the order of several billion euros for the 8-speed plug-in hybrid version,” said CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider.

ABN Amro agrees with Dutch Consumers Association for Compensation

ABN Amro has reached an agreement with the Dutch consumer association on a compensation scheme for customers with revolving loans amounting to 250 million euros. According to the Dutch bank, around 15 percent of all customers with a revolving loan are eligible for compensation.

Renault expects a difficult third quarter for semiconductors

In view of the semiconductor shortage, Renault expects a “very difficult” third quarter. The French car company announced that the situation would not ease until the fourth quarter. The worsening of the pandemic situation in Southeast Asia during the summer led to a clouding of the delivery situation for semiconductors, said a Renault spokeswoman.

SEC investigates crypto exchange developer Uniswap Labs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation against the crypto startup Uniswap Labs. This was reported by people familiar with the matter. The company is the main developer behind one of the world’s largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap. The supervisory authority is investigating how investors use Uniswap and how it is marketed, they say.

