Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sing for daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rarely appear together on Instagram. For the sake of their daughter, the actor and singer made an exception – and called together for election in a video.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appeal to their fans to vote in the upcoming US election. The singer published a video on Instagram. With over 100 million followers, she shared a short, self-composed song with an important message.

“This little song is for Daisy Dove”

Katy Perry sings in the short clip. You yourself have already voted, says the 36-year-old, who has been working against US President Donald Trump for years.









Orlando Bloom added in the video: “It’s about the future generations. This little song is for Daisy Dove.” Unfortunately, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star himself cannot vote, says the Briton. Nevertheless, he asks all his fans to vote – for the sake of his daughter.

A couple since 2016

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry first became parents two months ago. Daisy Dove was born in August. The actor and singer have been a couple since 2016. Orlando Bloom was previously dating supermodel Miranda Kerr. The 43-year-old also has a child with her, a nine-year-old son named Flynn. It is Katy Perry’s first child.

US presidential elections will take place on November 3, 2020. She will decide on a possible second term in office for Donald Trump. The Republican runs again. Its challenger is the Democrat Joe Biden.