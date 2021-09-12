Julia Roberts shows her older sister on Instagram

At least since “Pretty Woman”, the cult film from the nineties, Julia Roberts has become an integral part of the film industry. But do you already know your older sister Lisa?

Photo series with 25 pictures

Julia Roberts has been active on Instagram for almost two years. The Hollywood icon is followed by over eight million fans. It provides the 52-year-old with snapshots from everyday life and photos from the past almost every day. Sometimes the actress also shows pictures of her colleagues or recordings of her meal. However, her latest post on Instagram shows Julia Roberts with her older sister Lisa.

“My wonderful sister!”

Lisa and Julia hold each other in each other’s arms, together beaming over both ears. The actress wrote about the photo: “Me and my wonderful sister!” She also revealed that they have completely dressed up, but now have no place to go to dressed up due to the Corona crisis. Julia Roberts also urges her fans to stay at home during the Corona crisis.









Does Lisa Roberts Gillian sound familiar to you? She also works as an actress, although she is not as active as her younger sister. The 55-year-old was in front of the camera for “Valentine’s Day”, “Manhattan Love Story” and “Mona Lisa’s Smile”, among others. She has also shot with Julia Roberts. In 1999 the sisters appeared together in “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare”.

By the way, Lisa and Julia have more siblings. Eric Roberts, also an actor, is the older brother of the two. In addition, the three had another half-sister. Her mother Betty Lou Motes had another child after separating from Walter Grady Roberts in the mid-1970s. Nancy Motes died in 2014 at the age of 38. She had taken her own life.