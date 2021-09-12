In the “Willy’s Wonderland” trailer he slaughters demonic dolls · KINO.de

Nicolas Cage is a silent man in “Willy’s Wonderland”. Because he needs his breath to kill demonic dolls. Sounds crazy? It is!

Crazy, crazy, Nicolas Cage: Whenever you want to think that the master of the Noveau Shamanic (as Cage calls his craft) can no longer improve, he wiggles around the corner with a wink – and slams the next sentence of craziness against you the skull.

And crazier than in the bizarre horror film “Willy’s Wonderland“It really doesn’t work anymore: On the one hand, Cage seems to speak even less in this film than Arnold Schwarzenegger in” Conan the Barbarian “, on the other hand, the 57-year-old is not even in danger – he is herself. It says in the trailer: “He is not trapped here with you, it is you with him.” Clearly, “Willy’s Wonderland” is going to be a bloody butchery with a wacky cage:









The plot of “Willy’s Wonderland” is quickly told: Nicolas Cage plays a silent and mysterious stranger who ends up with his car in a remote place. There he receives an attractive offer: the owner of the run-down Willy’s Wonderland amusement park repairs his high-powered car and in return, the stranger is supposed to bring the park into shape overnight. Sounds good in itself, if it weren’t for the tiny detail of the bloodthirsty animatronic dolls that thirst for human blood.

“Willy’s Wonderland” could also be called “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

Gamers should think of a popular horror game series with the plot and trailer for director Kevin Lewis’ horror film: “Five Nights at Freddy’s”. The point-and-click game by developer Scott Cawthon gained notoriety primarily through well-known Youtubers such as Pewdiepie and Markiplier and developed into a real huge hit for Cawthon.

In the first part you play a night watchman who has to work for five nights in the run-down restaurant Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He has to be careful of independently moving dolls that try to kill him.

A horror film with the professionals from Blumhouse Productions and director Chris Columbus has long been planned for the series. Developer Cawthon, who is involved as a screenwriter here, had discarded his first script because he didn’t like it. Now there is a new script and shooting should start in spring 2021.

The makers of “Willy’s Wonderland” have anticipated them here. The blatant duel Cage versus Animatronics will be yours from February 12, 2021 via video-on-demand (UK and USA). It is not yet known when the film will be released in Germany.

