Sunday, September 12, 2021
In Tahiti: Rebel Wilson celebrates "Pitch Perfect" reunion

By Arjun Sethi
Rebel Wilson (41) does not want to miss her birthday party. The native Australian repeatedly shares impressions from her life on social media. The blonde shows her slim figure in sexy outfits at regular intervals, thus expressing her newfound self-confidence. Now the beauty flew on vacation with some famous friends to celebrate her big day months later. Her Pitch Perfect colleagues were also there Shelley Regner (32), Chrissie Fit (37), Anna Kendrick (36) and Brittany Snow (35).

On their Instagram-Account, the actress has now published the picture of the private “Pitch Perfect” reunion. “I couldn’t love these ladies anymore! It’s been ten years since we met and harmonized directly with each other”the blonde wrote about the snapshot. Finally, under the post, other bards commented on Bellas, who expressed their enthusiasm for the photo. “I’m so sad that I’m not there!” Emphasized, for example Alexis Knapp (32) and Skylar Astin (33) commented on a humorous “Bellas forever”.

Even if Rebels Birthday was already in March, she recently flew to Tahiti with her friends in order to be able to celebrate her special day extensively. The stories showed that every evening had a different motto. While initially a film evening with the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” version from 1971 was held, a mermaid party followed the next evening.




Rebel Wilson in Paris in August 2021
Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp in “Pitch Perfect”
Shelley Regner, Chrissie Fit, Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow in September 2021


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
