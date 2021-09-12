HBO starts Kate Winslet series and “In Treatment” in spring – fernsehserien.de

In the new episodes of “In Treatment” opens the three-time Emmy award winner Uzo Aduba (known from “Mrs. America” ​​and “Orange is the New Black”) as therapist Dr. Brooke Lawrence opened her practice for her first patient. On her treatment couch take a seat: Anthony Ramos (musical “Hamilton”), Liza Colón-Zayas (“David Makes Man”), John Benjamin Hickey (“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), Quintessa Swindell (“Euphoria”) and “For All Mankind “-Veteran Joel Kinnaman as Adam, whom Brooke has been with repeatedly in the past and who now appears again in her life.









“In Treatment” is based on the Israeli template “BeTipul” and was published on HBO between 2008 and 2010 with Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston broadcast (fernsehserien.de reported). Arte is currently launching the Paris-based remake “In Therapy” (fernsehserien.de reported).

In “Mare of Easttown” Kate Winslet embodies the eponymous investigator Mare from a small town in the US state of Pennsylvania. As she tries to solve a murder, her own life slowly but surely falls apart. Other leading roles have: Julianne Nicholson (“Criminal Intent”) as Lori Ross, who has been friends with Mare since early childhood; Evan Peters (“X-Men: The Future Is Past”) as Detective Colin Zabel, a rural investigator who is put to Mare at work and Jean Smart (“Fargo”) as Mares mother Helen.

Also there are Angourie Rice (“Black Mirror”) as Mares daughter Siobhan, Cailee Spaeny (“The Calling – Your Fight for Justice”) as the teenage mother Erin and David Denman (“Parenthood”) as Mares husband Frank Sheehan, from which she now lives separately. The series was developed by Brad Inglesby, who also acts as a showrunner. HBO and the production company wiip are responsible.