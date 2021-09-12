Sunday, September 12, 2021
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rock New York Fashion Week

By Arjun Sethi
Gigi Hadid (26) and Kendall Jenner (25) created an absolute wow moment at New York Fashion Week! The two top models have been friends for years: The two beauties are spotted again and again at parties or while hanging out. But the friends also work together more often. Well beamed Gigi and Kendall Side by side on the catwalk!

The power duo presented at the New York Fashion Week the latest creations from fashion designer Michael Kors. The two shone in glamorous black robes, Kendall wore two different looks. Her first outfit consisted of an elegant skirt and a simple bra, the second was a bit more glamorous: the brunette strolled down the catwalk in a glittering sequin dress with sexy cut-outs.

Various stars did not miss the spectacle: Among others, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale (32), singer Hailee Steinfeld (24) and actress Kate Hudson (42) followed the show with great interest.

Gigi Hadid in New York City in September 2021
Kendall Jenner in New York City in September 2021
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Holt and Lucy Hale at the Michael Kors Fashionshow 2021
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jane Krakowski, Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld and Kate Hudson
Michael Kors in October 2019 in New York City


