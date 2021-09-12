Friends only? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet again

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez (51) has been officially single again since mid-April. An ex-fiance has apparently been spotted with the 51-year-old since then and no, it is not the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez (45). Instead, according to “People”, Ben Affleck (48) was seen visiting Lopez in their Los Angeles home. Is it the comeback of an old love known under the nickname “Bennifer” between 2002 and 2004?

Not at all, the magazine claims to have learned from the stars’ environment. “They are friends. They have always been friends and have met again and again over the years,” the source is quoted as saying. Affleck’s visit has nothing to do with the final separation of J.Lo and A-Rod and the termination of their engagement, which the two announced on April 15, 2021. Lopez and Rodriguez were a couple since 2017, Affleck last dated the upcoming Bond girl Ana de Armas (33, “No time to die”). However, the two separated again after a short time at the beginning of this year.









Moving past

Affleck and Lopez met and fell in love around 20 years ago on the set of the joint film “Gigli”. They got engaged in November 2002, the wedding planned for September 2003 was initially postponed at short notice and then completely canceled. In 2004 the two separated, only one year later he dared to walk to the altar with another Jennifer: Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner (49), their marriage lasted until 2015.

After separating from Affleck, Lopez’s marital happiness went even faster. She married singer Marc Anthony (52) in 2004 – it was her third marriage. The relationship resulted in twins in 2008, and the couple separated in 2011.