First Big Appearance: Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel’s son makes his screen debut – Entertainment

Vin Diesel with his son Vincent at an event in 2017. Photo: imago / UPI Photo





Vin Diesel’s son Vincent will make his screen debut in the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furios” series – fittingly, he plays a younger version of his father.

This is called a debut made to measure: Vin Diesel’s (53) eleven-year-old son Vincent has got his first role in a big movie. And how could it be otherwise, he is making his screen debut at the side of his father in the upcoming ninth installment of the “Fast & Furios” series.









As the US celebrity portal “TMZ” reports, Vincent will play a younger version of Dom Toretto, his father’s character. Accordingly, the corresponding scenes should have been shot in 2019. At the time, Vincent is said to have been nine years old. How big the role is is not yet known.

Theatrical release has been postponed

In addition to Vin Diesel and his son, John Cena (43), Michelle Rodriguez (42, “Lost”), Charlize Theron (45, “Atomic Blonde”), Helen Mirren (75, “The Queen”) and Michael Rooker ( 65, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) can be seen in the action flick. Directed by Justin Lin (49), who was already responsible for four parts of the film series.

Originally, “Fast & Furious 9” should have opened in theaters in May 2020. Due to the corona pandemic, the cinema release had to be postponed. It is now targeted in the USA for June 25, 2021. A start date for Germany has not yet been officially announced.





