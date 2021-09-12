Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel reveals more about Dom Toretto’s brother

Released 01/21/2021 1:33 PM

For Dom Toretto, family is everything. Funny that his missing brother is only mentioned in the ninth film in the series. Superstar Vin Diesel now commented on this decision himself.

“Fast And Furious 9” will not only be the best and most action-packed fast film of all time, as it always is, but this time it should also convince more with its story. For this purpose, some background stories of the characters are highlighted. We also finally get to know Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s brother. It won’t be a nice reunion though, because Jakob, played by John Cena, is out for revenge and will stand in the way of his siblings in “Fast And Furious 9”.

Now Vin Diesel explains why his brother is only mentioned in the ninth film in the series. Family is the core of the franchise and has been expanding for 20 years. But first you have to earn yourself to tell the background stories of the characters. Diesel hopes this is the case with “Fast And Furious”.

Diesel also commented on the election of John Cena. He could have gone different directions for Jokob Toretto, but when John Cena was casting, the overall package was just right and he also delivered a decent show. Cena is the perfect candidate.

Until we finally see “Fast And Furious 9” in the cinemas, we have to be patient for a while. The film is actually planned for May 27, 2021, but it is still unclear whether the cinemas will even have reopened by then. So one can only hope, because “Fast And Furious 9” is not the only blockbuster to start in the first half of 2021. With bad luck, the next big wave of postponements awaits us.







