Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsFast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel reveals more about Dom Toretto's brother
News

Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel reveals more about Dom Toretto’s brother

By Sonia Gupta
0
67




Image by Fynn Sehne

Released 01/21/2021 1:33 PM

For Dom Toretto, family is everything. Funny that his missing brother is only mentioned in the ninth film in the series. Superstar Vin Diesel now commented on this decision himself.


Previous articleAriana Grande launches its own beauty line
Next article“The Giovanni Zarrella Show” with a successful debut on Saturday evening – fernsehserien.de
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv