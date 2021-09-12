Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsFact check in the video: Is this the "real" Tom Cruise or...
News

Fact check in the video: Is this the “real” Tom Cruise or a deepfake?

By Sonia Gupta
0
51




Do you see in the video: deep fake or reality? Tom Cruise’s “creepy” videos are spreading on TikTok.

“What’s up Tiktok?”
With these words, Tom Cruise greets the Tiktok community. It is the actor’s first video on the platform. The clip, which was uploaded at the end of February, has already seen more than nine million users. There are now two more. But is the man really the real Tom Cruise?
This video is a so-called “deepfake” video from Tiktok user “Deeptomcruise”. The face of the person is computer generated and not Tom Cruise. Deepfakes is software that is fed with the help of as many photos as possible of the person to be faked. Since many different photos of actors like Tom Cruise are circulating on the Internet from different angles, stars are particularly suitable for deepfakes. Using the photos, an algorithm learns to exactly imitate the person’s facial expressions, eyes and mouth movements. The program then places this face as a digital mask in a video recording over the face of another person. While this technology was still relatively immature about two years ago, it is now becoming more and more difficult to detect “deepfakes”.
However, if you slowly watch the videos of “Deeptomcruise” or stop them in between, small image errors can be seen. For example, when you take off your sunglasses, the temple of the glasses disappears for a second.
In addition, Tom Cruise is now 58 years old. His face currently looks much older, like here when shooting the next “Mission Impossible” film in October last year. The person also appears to be slightly taller than the 1.70 meter tall real Cruise. And the voice doesn’t really sound like the actor’s. (Comparison)
It is not known who is behind the recordings. In the meantime, the videos have been deleted from the Tiktok channel.
Internet security experts are concerned about the development of artificial intelligence software. Entrepreneur and cyber security specialist Rachel Tobac calls on apps like Tiktok to use software that detects deepfakes and labels them as such:
“Deepfakes compromise public trust, provide cover and plausible denials to criminals / perpetrators caught on video or audio, and are used to manipulate, humiliate, and hurt people.”
One way to avoid deceptions like this would be to have visually conspicuous verified accounts of celebrities – even if they were not active on the platform. Unverified accounts such as “Deeptomcruise” would then automatically be suspected of being fake.


Previous articleUS Open: Emma Raducanu prevails in the teenage duel
Next article“Bitcoin is more of a medium of exchange than a means of payment”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv