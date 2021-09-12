Emma Stone as the villain! So she plays in the new film “Cruella”

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil keeps her Dalmatian on a leash. image: Disney

The iconic black and white hairstyle, dark make-up and a mischievous smile – Emma Stone is made for the role of Cruella de Vil. Disney has now released new pictures and the trailer for the film. “She’s just getting started, darling,” it says on Instagram.

The villain from the classic film “101 Dalmatians” gets her own adaptation. The cinema release is scheduled for May 27, 2021.

The new trailer is also well received by the fans

The trailer already reveals a lot. It’s about how Cruella became the villain you know. In addition, the one and a half minute video promises action-packed car scenes and the protagonist is staged in a creepy scene. You can also see how she lets her dress go up in flames, which could be an indication of magical powers.









Cruella grew up as an orphan in poor circumstances and wanted to make a name for herself as a designer of the rich and beautiful. In order to achieve her goal, she does not shy away from crime either. She is supported by two accomplices, played by Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.

The fans also celebrate the new trailer. In some cases, the story behind the story of Cruella is compared with the Oscar-winning film “Joker”, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

(lfr)