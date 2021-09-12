“Coda” starts, new Tom Hanks flick comes in November ›ifun.de

Sunday, September 12, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
With “Finch”, another production with Tom Hanks in the lead role on Apple TV + starts this year after Greyhound. The film, which also stars recently awarded actor Caleb Landry Jones at the Cannes Film Festival, will premiere on November 5th on Apple’s video service.

Tom Hanks Finch Apple Tv Plus

“Finch” tells the idiosyncratic story of the protagonist Finch, played by Tom Hanks, whose “family” consists of a dog and a robot.




Hanks plays Finch, a robot engineer and one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that turned the world into a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has created a world of his own that he shares with his dog Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, who is supposed to take care of Goodyear when he can no longer do it. While the trio embarks on a dangerous journey into the lonely American West, Finch tries to convey the joy and wonder of life to his creation, which calls himself Jeff. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it is as difficult for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to face the dangers of the new world.

“Coda” is now available on Apple TV +

As of today, a new film production called “Coda” is available on Apple TV +, which is about a fishing family in which only the daughter Ruby is not deaf. After Ruby discovers she has an exceptional singing voice, she has to choose between her family responsibilities and her dream as a singer.


