Christian Bale and Matt Damon compete against each other

Matt Damon (left) and Christian Bale work together in the film – but they want to compete against each other at the 2020 Oscars. Keystone

Bale and Damon both want to compete for “Ford vs. Ferrari” for the “Best Actor” award at the Oscars next year. This is unusual, but why actually, who decides?

Those who appear in the same film are usually not nominated in the same category. If there are several Oscar-worthy performances in a project, then they are divided into the different categories: One follows the logic in the film, which in the case of “Le Mans 66 – Ford vs. Ferrari” would mean that Matt Damon in the Category “Best Actor” runs into and Bale into that of “Best Supporting Actor”. This is because Bale’s character works for Damons. This is done for the sake of simplicity. So the two actors don’t have to compete against each other at the Academy Awards.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale have decided to recommend each other for the “Best Actor” category. The last time it was 28 years ago was for the classic “Thelma and Louise”. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis were nominated in the “Best Actress” category at the time.

Once it even happened that three actors were listed in the same category for the same film: Clark Gable, Charles Laughton and Franchot Tone were all nominated for the “Best Actor” award for the film “Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935) – and lost all to Victor McLaglen for “The Informer”.

The strategy of stars who are nominated against each other usually does not work out in the interests of those involved. The chances are high that they will share the votes, which would leave the film without profit.

Aside from this unusual situation, Damon and Bale will not have an easy time of it in the prestigious “Best Actor” category. Some of the best contemporary actors are recommended for the award: Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”, Adam Driver for “Marriage Story”, Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems”, Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is my Name”, Antonio Banderas for “Dolor y gloria ”, Taron Egerton for“ Rocketman ”and Robert Pattinson for“ The Lighthouse ”are the foreseeable candidates so far – even more could join them, as the cinema year is still in full swing.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on February 9, 2020.

The cinema highlights in October

These are the cinema highlights in October









Will Smith and … Will Smith? In “Gemini Man” the actor has to deal with a younger version of himself that was created entirely on the computer.

Hit man Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is hunted down – by his own clone.

Director Ang Lee (“Tiger and Dragon”, right) was behind the camera for “Gemini Man”.

If the sun doesn’t go down, there’s nowhere to hide: «Midsommar» cleverly reverses the usual horror omens.

In Sweden, Dani (Florence Pugh) and her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) experience a nightmare: They fall into the clutches of an obscure sect.

Bloody runes are still the most harmless thing waiting for American students in Sweden.

With his role as a horror clown in “Joker”, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​recommended for an Oscar.

«Joker» tells how Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) became the legendary opponent of Batman.

Arthur Fleck feels misunderstood by the world.

Udo Jürgens would certainly have liked that too: “I’ve never been to New York” is the brightly colored adaptation of the cult musical by the singer who died in 2014.

Because her mother decided to leave for New York, her daughter Lisa (Heike Makatsch) followed her on a cruise ship.

On board the luxury liner, Lisa meets Axel Staudach (Moritz Bleibtreu), who is initially not her type.

The evil fairy Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) is back and causes trouble in fairyland again in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”.

Aurora (Elle Fanning) is supposed to marry Prince Philip.

Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) worries about her kingdom.

Concentrated female power: “Terminator: Dark Fate” is set 27 years after James Cameron’s revolutionary “Terminator 2”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back in “Terminator: Dark Fate”.

A new liquid metal terminator (Gabriel Luna) was sent to Earth to kill several people on behalf of Skynet.

The Amazon film “The Report” is based on real events and tells of the CIA’s “Detention and Interrogation Program”.

Senate official Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) investigates dark CIA machinations.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) believes that the CIA exceeded its powers after the 9/11 attacks.



