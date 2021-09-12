Cabaret in Graz: humor is back on the stage

When the summer is slowly coming to an end, art and cultural events really pick up speed again. So do the large and small cabaret stages in Graz.

That Orpheum is back in autumn with big names and programs that are well worth seeing Theater cafe offers new and established things from cabaret, up-and-coming art and cuisine and smaller stages like that in the usual delicious way KiStL, the Comedy Graz or the The bridge With their respective niche offerings, they are real insider tips in the Graz cabaret world.

Premieres, cabaret, theater square

There are consistently new cabaret programs and premieres at the Cabaret stage back and forth in the Theater cafe to be seen in Mandellstrasse. Cabaret artist and TV presenter (“fact or fake”) Clemens M. Schreiner, Mike Supancic, Nadja Maleh, Sonja Pikart – these and numerous other artists give their premieres or Graz premieres on the venerable stage boards of the Theaterca’fé in autumn. In addition, wait with production “Theater square – This fucking poetry. An evening with Charles Bukowski ”and that 35th Graz Cabaret Competition for the award of the “cabaret bird” two creative highlights for lovers of literature and cabaret. Clemens M. Schreiner is currently guesting this week with his creative work “Krisenfest”.

New year’s cabaret and big names

in the Orpheum will be set to room-filling names according to the space available, without neglecting the artistic quality: Omar Sarsam, Lukas Resetarits, Klaus Eckel, Barbara Balldini, Hazel Brugger or Stermann & Grissemann are just an excerpt of those creative artists who are known for entertainment that strengthens the muscles and who appear at the Orpheum in Graz between October and December. Tip for a happy end of the year: that New Year’s cabaret on December 31 from 5 p.m.









New star in the Graz cabaret sky

That KiStL, the “Comedians in St. Leonhard“in Rechbauerstraße, has been known for years as an insider tip for the art of acting. Lisa Alexandra Holzner and Michael Diekers, also known as” Duo Ananas “(winner of Grazer Kleinkunstvogel 2020), present there every first Tuesday of the month at “KiStL Cabaret Evening” still rather unknown, but highly talented young talents who are able to gain their first stage experience there in front of an audience and ensure entertaining evenings. In any case, the premiere in July was already successful.

Contemporary comedies

as “Comedy Graz” The ensemble of the former “Little Comedy” started under a new name in 2019. With a lot of enthusiasm, punchy theater evenings of good entertainment are offered here, which combine culture and humor. The piece is currently running “The Hypochondriac Club”, a comedy by Meggie W. Wrightt in the German-language premiere, which was translated from the author’s Polish mother tongue by Roman and Alexandra Frankl. The premiere of “If already, because already”, by Ray Cooney, also a comedy, on the program. In between, the program is peppered with guest performances by well-known cabaret artists.

Cabaret Cuvée, music and solo cabaret

With a feel for niche art and good entertainment, the cultural program of the socio-cultural association has been popular for years “The bridge”. That is a fixed point Cabaret Cuvée, which will be guest on September 23rd and November 11th. These evenings are organized jointly by several artists. at “Wienerlied meets Steirerkas” lets the duo “Seiner & Lohr” celebrate the Viennese song in songs about “everyday things that are taken for granted and not taken for granted” without having to forego the Styrian spices. In addition, on other evenings Solo cabaret from Christine Teichmann, Hosea Ratschiller and Ellie Bauer commanded.

All dates, information and tickets:

Theaterca´fé – cabaret stage back and forth

Orpheum Graz – Playgrounds Stages Graz

KiStL – comedians in St. Leonhard

Socio-cultural association Die Brücke

Comedy Graz