Blu-ray rental: The top films at Videobuster in September 2021

Available since September 2nd: Wonder Woman 1984
Luca: On offer since September 9, 2021
The Disney Pixar animation strip “Luca” offers a contrast program for the whole family. The film tells the enchanting story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer in a picturesque town on the Italian Riviera – together with his new friend Alberto. However, a deeply hidden secret overshadows the days full of ice cream, pasta and dreams of Vespa rides: Luca and Alberto are sea monsters from another world that is just below the surface of the water …
From September 23 at Videobuster: Black Widow
Marvel fans will enjoy the action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow”. Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) takes on the darker side of her life until a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, she must grapple with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind before her time as Avenger.
To borrow from September 30, 2021: A Quiet Place 2
The deadly danger posed by the cruel and noise-sensitive creatures is omnipresent in “A Quiet Place 2” too. Every sound, no matter how small, may be your last. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now on her own with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the baby. The family has to master their everyday life in absolute silence. Suddenly they are forced to set out into the unknown. They quickly notice that there are new dangers lurking around every turn – the beginning of a silent hunt.
New to Videobuster: Godzilla vs. Kong
“Godzilla vs. Kong” offers more action. The mythical creatures fight a spectacular battle that shakes the world. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to track down the giant’s true home. Also there is the young orphan girl Jia, with whom Kong has developed a unique bond. Unexpectedly, the travelers cross the path of the angry Godzilla, who is drawing a swath of devastation across the globe. But in the collision of the two giants triggered by invisible forces, only a small part of a secret is revealed that leads deep into the earth’s interior.
Available from September 30, 2021: Nomadland
The road movie “Nomadland” accompanies Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties. After losing everything in the great recession, she embarks on a journey through the west of America and lives as a modern nomad living in a van. As is usual with films by screenwriter and director Chloé Zhao, various amateur actors also appear in the film.
