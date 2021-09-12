Blu-ray rental: The top films at Videobuster in September 2021

There are new blockbusters and film highlights first in the cinema or from expensive pay TV providers and streaming services such as Sky and Netflix. But there is another way to get top titles on the screen: a DVD or Blu-ray. The big advantage of this variant: The image quality does not depend on your internet connection. Borrowing discs from the online video library is particularly inexpensive. With Videobuster, COMPUTER BILD readers receive a film subscription with two films per month for 4.99 euros per month. But which stripes should end up on the wish list? Here are the top new releases from Videobuster for September 2021. There is definitely something for everyone.

Available since September 2nd: Wonder Woman 1984

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the sequel to “Wonder Woman” from 2017.

Decades after her first adventure, Wonder Woman alias Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) confronts a multitude of adversaries in the 80s, including Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and super villain “Cheetah” alias Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig). In “Wonder Woman 1984” nothing less than the fate of the world is at stake – and only “Wonder Woman” is able to save it.

Luca: On offer since September 9, 2021

The Disney Pixar animation strip “Luca” offers a contrast program for the whole family. The film tells the enchanting story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer in a picturesque town on the Italian Riviera – together with his new friend Alberto. However, a deeply hidden secret overshadows the days full of ice cream, pasta and dreams of Vespa rides: Luca and Alberto are sea monsters from another world that is just below the surface of the water …

From September 23 at Videobuster: Black Widow

Will Natasha Romanoff manage to iron out the mistakes of the past?

Marvel fans will enjoy the action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow”. Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) takes on the darker side of her life until a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, she must grapple with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind before her time as Avenger.

To borrow from September 30, 2021: A Quiet Place 2









In “A Quiet Place 2” you have to lead a life in absolute silence in order to be spared from murderous aliens.

The deadly danger posed by the cruel and noise-sensitive creatures is omnipresent in “A Quiet Place 2” too. Every sound, no matter how small, may be your last. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now on her own with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the baby. The family has to master their everyday life in absolute silence. Suddenly they are forced to set out into the unknown. They quickly notice that there are new dangers lurking around every turn – the beginning of a silent hunt.

New to Videobuster: Godzilla vs. Kong

Battle of the giants in “Godzilla vs. Kong”.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” offers more action. The mythical creatures fight a spectacular battle that shakes the world. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to track down the giant’s true home. Also there is the young orphan girl Jia, with whom Kong has developed a unique bond. Unexpectedly, the travelers cross the path of the angry Godzilla, who is drawing a swath of devastation across the globe. But in the collision of the two giants triggered by invisible forces, only a small part of a secret is revealed that leads deep into the earth’s interior.

Available from September 30, 2021: Nomadland

The drama “Nomadland” won three Oscars in 2021, now the home theater premiere follows.

The road movie “Nomadland” accompanies Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties. After losing everything in the great recession, she embarks on a journey through the west of America and lives as a modern nomad living in a van. As is usual with films by screenwriter and director Chloé Zhao, various amateur actors also appear in the film.

