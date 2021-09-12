All the movies and TV series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranked from worst to best

the Bringing the unveiling of the Hulk THOR: Ragnarok Already in the top half of this list, but if you add the rest – from rousing acid-trip humor to a cracking Led Zepp soundtrack to a generous helping of silky Jeff Goldblum – it’s one of Marvel’s best . Taika Waititi has accommodated as many different genre aesthetics as possible in the 130 minutes that were available to him, as the Norse god Thor on oneNeon steampunk Mad Max-like Planet is stranded where he has to deal with a bunch of aliens before he can return to Asgard to defeat the terribly creepy Hela. This absolutely doesn’t sound like it should work as a Marvel movie, but it did. Ragnarok was an experiment in creative freedom that paid off: it looked good, was fast, it was equally reminiscent of Tron and gladiator and was a wonderful piece of art in general. TB









1. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel Studios / Kobal / Shutterstock

Guardians Of The Galaxy was the key to the important final third of the first 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Writer / director James Gunn gave the film series so much humor and life with a bunch of thrown together, inferior comic book heroes and with Starlord created the archetype of the lovably incompetent leading actor who would continue the series. The role she is in Avengers: Infinity War – where they got more screen time than most of the notable Avengers – is evidence of their rapid rise to the top.

And yet it is also the best of them all as a stand-alone film. A group of alien loners are forced to band together to hunt down a villain. There’s a robbery going on, some bounty hunter skirmishes, a couple of spaceship escapes … that’s Star Wars with a better sense of humor. The main characters – Chris Pratt as the star, Bradley Cooper as the talking raccoon, Vin Diesel as the talking tree – are as perfect as you can get in a modern blockbuster. And then there are the pieces of music. Starlords mixtape, packed with disco hits from the 1970s and 1980s, is one of the best movie soundtracks of the 21st century. BA

