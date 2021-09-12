After transgender outing: Elliot Page shares first selfie!

Elliot Page (33) speaks up again. In early December, the actor, who had previously been known as Ellen Page, made a moving statement to his network community: From now on, he will go through life as a transgender man. Since then, the followers of the Umbrella Academy-Stars on a recent snapshot of him – until now. Three weeks after coming out, he is now posting the first picture of himself!

With glasses, a black wool hat and a black hoodie, Elliot is back online for the first time since last October. He uses the selfie of himself that he is taking Instagram to say thank you for the support he received after coming out. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love and support was the best gift for me”, emphasizes the native Canadian. With this post he says goodbye for the time being and promises his followers that he will be heard from again in 2021.

The people Elliot have backed and whom he thanked now also include numerous Hollywood high-profile figures. Among other things, Ellen DeGeneres (62), Miley Cyrus (28) and Anna Kendrick (35) dedicated touching posts to him. The Pitch Perfect actress wrote down Twitter: You feel “pure respect” for him.

advertisement







Elliot Page at the “Tales Of The City” Premiere in NYC in June 2019

advertisement

Elliot Page at the “There’s Something in the Water” premiere in Toronto in September 2019

advertisement

Actress Anna Kendrick

123 No, I am really surprised. 163 Yes, I suspected that.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz