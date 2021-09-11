“World Trade Center” on Pro7 in the stream and TV: TV tip on Pro7 – film by Oliver Stone

Today, September 11th, 2021, Oliver Stone will broadcast “World Trade Center” on television. Here you can find out where you can see the feature film, whether only on “classic” TV or on the Internet, as well as the repetition date and a recommendation for similar films.

Today, on September 11th, 2021, the film “World Trade Center“broadcast. You should be on time 23:00 clock at Pro7 Switch on, because that’s where Oliver Stone’s film will be broadcast. For those who prefer to watch TV online: Pro7 also offers a live stream online.

“World Trade Center” today on livestream and TV: That’s what Oliver Stone’s film is about

September 11, 2001: When the two towers of the World Trade Center collapse, the two New York police officers John McLoughlin (Nicholas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña) are seriously injured and buried under the rubble. While the rescuers search for survivors around the clock, the two buried men try not to lose heart. (Source: Pro7, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)

See programs similar to the drama “World Trade Center” on TV today

When will “World Trade Center” be repeated from 9/11/2021? TV appointment and Pro7 media library

You won’t be able to watch “World Trade Center” at 11:00 pm today? Take a look at the Pro7 media library. Here you will find countless TV programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. “World Trade Center” is shown again at Pro7: Am 9/12/2021 around 3:50 a.m.. As a rule, you can also find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs.

“World Trade Center” on TV: All actors and information at a glance

from: Oliver Stone

With: Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Jay Hernandez, Armando Riesco, Jon Bernthal, Michael Shannon, Maria Bello, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Donna Murphy, Stephen Dorff, Frank Whaley, Tom Wright, Gary Stretch, Thomas Duffy, Stoney Westmoreland, Kurt Caceres, Thomas Russo, Michael Arthur, Patti d’Arbanville, Brad William Henke, William Mapother, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Luis Tosar, John Ortiz, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Justin Theroux, Ciarán Hinds, Barry ‘Shabaka’ Henley, Domenick Lombardozzi, Tom Towles, Isaach de Bankolé, Connor Paolo, Anthony Piccininni, Morgan Flynn, Alexa Gerasimovich, Nick Damici, Jude Ciccolella, Cliff Bemis, Ned Eisenberg, Nicholas Turturro, Danny Nucci and Tyree Michael Simpson

At the: 11.9.2021

at: Pro7

Original title: World Trade Center

script: Andrea Berloff

camera: Seamus McGarvey

music: Craig Armstrong

genre: Drama, culture and thriller

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

length: 155 minutes (From 11:00 PM to 1:35 PM)

Year of production: 2006

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

