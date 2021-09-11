Trailer for the sci-fi western with Nicolas Cage

As early as January 2021, Prisoners of the Ghostland made his debut with Nicolas Cage at the Sundace Film Festival. In the course of the year, all other film fans should see the first English-language work by director Sion Sono. The filmmaker from Japan has been a household name in the industry for years. Like his other projects, Prisoners of the Ghostland will be a crazy film, which this time can be described as a sci-fi western.

Nicolas Cage will take on the role of Hero, who is released from prison on certain conditions. He has to rescue the kidnapped daughter (Sofia Boutella) of the governor of Samurai Town (Bill Moseley), who is in the mysterious Ghostland. The problem: Hero wears a suit that will self-destruct after five days if he doesn’t bring the girl back in time. Leading actor Nicolas Cage has also described Prisoners of the Ghostland as the “craziest movie” he has ever made.

Also popular with PC games readers







Home cinema 16: Clusterfuck DC – Joker 2, Black Adam, The Flash & Co.









In episode 16 we chat about the huge cinema chaos in DC. Planned for the future: Dwayne Johnson as a superhero, a new Batman and … Joker 2 ?! What?















Jungle Cruise 2: Disney plans to continue with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt









The fans of the adventure film Jungle Cruise can look forward to more supplies.









Supports PC Games – it only takes a minute. Thanks! The corona pandemic is not over yet and even if the situation has eased, we and many other publishers will continue to be directly affected by it. But you can support us in doing our job so that we can continue to accompany you daily with news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about your favorite games. As a PC games supporter, you help us so that we can do without a paywall in the future and maintain the quality standard you are used to.





Support now We thank you in advance.

Write your own article



The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.