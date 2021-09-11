Therefore, she does not post photos of Ryan Gosling

The 46-year-old actress has been with Ryan Gosling since 2011 and has two children with him. Now the daughter of Cuban immigrants has announced that she will not upload any recent photos of Ryan on social media. When one of her followers urged her to post more pictures of her boyfriend, the model replied, “As for Ryan, I will only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (such as pictures of movies we made , or something like that).” Eva puts a lot of emphasis on shielding her family – consisting of Ryan, five-year-old Esmeralda and three-year-old Amada – from the public. On Instagram, she said: “My husband and my children are something private. This is important to me, so thank you for understanding. Have a nice day. [Ich] send you so much love! “

Some people may wonder why Eva Mendes has not been on television or on the big screen in recent years. Her portrayal in Lost River, directed by Ryan Gosling by the way, was her last film, and it was almost six years ago. The Hollywood star revealed that his acting career was not over, but that his claims had made it harder to find a role. Eva told Entertainment Tonight, “Acting is something I’ll always love. It’s just that now that I have kids, I’m a little extreme.” She has been pretty picky since then: “There are just so many things that I don’t [mehr] would do. For example, most of the movies I’ve made in the past, I wouldn’t [mehr] for the sake of her children, she doesn’t want to shoot anything violent or sexual anymore – instead she is open to Disney films.