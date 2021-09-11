“There was no assault”: Harvey Weinstein rejects allegations from Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is also said to have been attacked as a young woman by Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview, Angelina Jolie claimed to have been molested by Harvey Weinstein as a young woman. He calls the allegations “absolutely wrong” and accuses the actress of lying.

According to her own statement, actress Angelina Jolie is one of the numerous victims of the convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. In an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Jolie told of an incident at the beginning of her career in which she had to “escape” Weinstein. The response from the film producer, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault last year, was not long in coming. The 69-year-old reported through his spokesman that there had never been an assault. Weinstein accused Jolie of lying – she only wanted to sell her new book with the headlines.

The US website “TMZ.com” quoted Weinstein’s statements as follows: “It is very clear to me that this is to serve to boost sales of Angie’s book. There was neither an assault nor an attempt at assault. That is absolute wrong (…). You are Angelina Jolie. I am sure that every man and woman in the world is interested in you. “









Angelina Jolie argued with Brad Pitt over Weinstein



In the interview last Saturday, Jolie advertises, among other things, her new book “Know Your Rights”, which also addresses the Weinstein incident. As a 21-year-old Jolie was part of the cast of the comedy “Live and Love in LA”, which was produced by Weinstein. The attack is said to have taken place during this time.

Many years later there was also an argument with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over Weinstein. Despite the experience of his fiancée at the time, he is said to have spoken out in favor of Weinstein as the producer for his film “Killing Them Softly”. “We argued about that,” said Jolie. “Of course that hurt.” In order to boycott the film, Jolie did not accompany Pitt to the premieres of the 2012 flick.

