The Tomorrow War: Amazon secures the sci-fi movie with Chris Pratt

Amazon made the science fiction film The Tomorrow War backed up with Chris Pratt in the lead role. As Deadline reports, the company is said to have paid around $ 200 million for the rights. With that comes The Tomorrow War now no longer in the cinemas in summer, but celebrates its premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is due to appear on the streaming service on July 2nd. It is very likely that the date will also apply to the German market.

The Tomorrow War, which was developed at the beginning under the title Ghost Draft, was actually planned for a theatrical release last year. The film was originally supposed to open at Christmas before it was postponed to July. Due to the corona crisis and the fact that the film’s investors want to generate certain income, it now seems that the streaming route has been chosen.









The Tomorrow War focuses on a man unexpectedly committed to a war in the future. In this, the fate of humanity is at stake. In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead role, JK Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell and Seychelle Gabriel.

The script was written by Zach Dean. Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie).