That’s why she has to go to court

Rihanna is one of the women who made it in Hollywood. In addition to her incredible voice and countless hits, she is also an absolute style icon and supplies us with hot lingerie and the latest trend styles with her own label. Her first show Savage x Fenty, which you can experience on Amazon Prime, is one of the most spectacular fashion shows of recent years. She was also praised for the cast, because instead of just sending spindly dolls down the catwalk, you saw ladies of all body sizes and skin colors. At the same time, it almost seems as if she has renounced songwriting, because it has become quiet around her in this area. The 32-year-old’s last album was released in 2016. The headline, which is now causing a stir, but still has something to do with music and is the reason why the all-rounder will soon have to fight for his own rights in court.









That’s why Rihanna has to go to court

Even if the singer is more than known through hits like “Umbrella” and “Love On The Brain”, she doesn’t necessarily use her own songs for her advertising on the different platforms. And that’s exactly why the beauty will probably have to assert itself in court soon. She is said to be in a Fenty Instagram spot the song “Good Habits (and Bad)” by the German duo King Khan and Saba Lou used unsolicited for advertising have and earns a big complaint for it. Official documents prove that the artist simply downloaded the song from a streaming platform and packed it behind the images. This not only means trouble for the Fenty label, but also for the LVMH fashion house, which supports the designers. So far, RiRi has not made a statement about the drama. However, silence can also be a statement and by next year at the latest we will see what is going on and whether the case really goes to court.

