That is why she withdrew from the public eye

Cameron Diaz, 46, is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. The actress has been in the spotlight for 25 years. But the blonde is now fed up with it, as she reveals in an interview.

“I’ve given half my life to the public”

Actress Cameron Diaz played four years ago for the last time in a film. Since then, the 47-year-old has focused on her private life and especially her marriage to rocker Benji Madden. “I got to know fame when I was 22, 25 years ago – that’s a long time”, said Cameron in an interview with “InStyle”.

The way I see it, I’ve given half my life to the public. I think it’s okay with me now To take time for myselfto reorganize and choose how I want to get back into the world – should I choose to.

"I don't miss acting".









She enjoys her time as a wife

But if she wants to do something creative again, then it has to be something she is passionate about. Until then, she’s enjoying her time with Benji. In 2015, the pretty blonde gave the “Good Charlotte” musician the word of consent.

Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband is the best. He’s the best person and he’s my great partner.

“I live my life”

She also says of her withdrawal from the public: “It’s fun that nobody knows what I’m doing. My time is just mine. I don’t sell films and I don’t have to give anything to anyone. I don’t do that anymore. I live my life”.

