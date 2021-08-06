Rift Tour: Ariana Grande Show at Fortnite





Epic Games books Grammy winner Ariana Grande for the in-game event “Rift Tour” in Fortnite – all dates at a glance!

From August 7th to 9th, 2021 (Saturday to Monday) Fortnite-Gamer witness one “Spectacular show” by and with world star Ariana Grande. The in-game event takes place at five different times.

Show 1: Saturday, August 7th – from midnight German time

Show 2: Saturday, August 7th – from 8 p.m. German time

Show 3: Sunday, August 8th – from 6 a.m. German time

Show 4: Sunday, August 8th – from 4 p.m. German time

Show 5: Monday, August 9th – from midnight German time

According to the announcement, the players should “Go side by side with your friends on a journey to new magical realities where Fortnite and Ariana meet”.

Epic Games recommends fans log in 60 minutes before the specified time. Of the Rift TourMode is available 30 minutes before each show. As soon as the maximum number of spectators is reached, the players have to switch to other dates.









Fortnite is available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. Before the start of the Rift Tour on August 7th, the game update V17.30 must be downloaded in good time.

Suitable for Rift Tour are in Fortnite-Item shop additional outfits and accessories available. Further information is available on the specially created website.