Remake by Steven Spielberg with the first teaser









The musical West Side Story was filmed in the 1960s. On December 10th this year, the remake of the Romeo and Juliet adaptation will be Sharks versus the Jets. Because at the end of the year, the filming will start at least in US cinemas under the direction of Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. The Walt Disney Company already has an initial teaser ready for the 20th Century Studios production.

Directed by Spielberg, Broadway and Hollywood are united based on a script by Tony Kushner. In the reinterpretation of the well-known musical, the actors Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle ( Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Closet), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (as Valentina who owns the corner shop where Tony works) the gang rivalries in New York in 1957.

