Saturday, September 11, 2021
Miles Teller Covid-positive: “The Offer” shoot interrupted

By Sonia Gupta
Miles Teller (34) has Corona! The actor has reportedly not yet been vaccinated against the virus, which should now become his undoing. It was recently announced that Miles will take on the original role of Armie Hammer (35) in the new series “The Offer”. Now the set had to be closed shortly after the start of shooting because of the corona disease of the “Whiplash” actor.

An insider reported Daily Mailthat the shooting of the new series “The Offer” had to be stopped on August 29th. “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He even refused to be tested. Now he has brought the virus to the set and everything had to be closed”he said. Lauren Hozempa, the actor’s press secretary, denied the allegations. A spokesman for the Paramount Studios, in which the series is produced, only confirmed: “As a precautionary measure, we have stopped production for the time being. We will adhere to all hygiene and safety regulations and continue to monitor the situation.”

The series, which revolves around the making-of of the cult film “The Godfather” from 1972, should be released next year. Next to Miles takes over, among others, Tom Hanks (65) ‘son Colin Hanks (43) and “Sneaky Pete” cast members Giovanni Ribisi (46) a role in it.




Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh in California in February 2020
Miles Teller at an event in New York
Colin Hanks at an event in New York


