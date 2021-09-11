Megan Fox shows a lion where to go in “Rogue Hunter“! Here is the trailer, soon on Blu-ray

In the new film by “Silent Hill – Revelation” –Director MJ Bassett lies down Megan Fox with a brutal pride of lions.
The film promises to be an extremely entertaining creature feature that shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
The best thing to do is to watch the trailer here:
March 5th the film will be released by Square One Entertainment Blu-ray and DVD.
What do you think? It’s going to be fun!
My love for film really ignited in 1993, when my 11 year old self was brainwashed by the gigantic ad campaign for Jurassic Park. Since then, this has also been my favorite film. Contrary to that, my heart is attached to Asian cinema and the whole culture. No matter whether Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, China or Korea, the films from Asia are always something very special and infinitely deeper than the American Hollywood uniformity. In terms of gaming, I had an excellent childhood, that is to say, NES and GAME BOY before many more followed. Still I am a Sega disciple. Favorite Directors: Hideaki Anno, Akira Kurosawa Favorite Games: Metal Gear Solid 1, Final Fantasy VII, Zelda – Ocarina of Time Favorite Film Composer: Jerry Goldsmith