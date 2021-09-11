Saturday, September 11, 2021
Megan Fox shows a lion where to go in “Rogue Hunter“! Here is the trailer, soon on Blu-ray

By Arjun Sethi
In the new film by “Silent Hill – Revelation” –Director MJ Bassett lies down Megan Fox with a brutal pride of lions.

The film promises to be an extremely entertaining creature feature that shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

The best thing to do is to watch the trailer here:

March 5th the film will be released by Square One Entertainment Blu-ray and DVD.

Order it from Amazon.de:

What do you think? It’s going to be fun!




