“Mary Poppins” Emily Blunt puts on a wow appearance in blue

Mary Poppins is terribly vain and terribly offended. Nevertheless, she is one of the most popular figures in literary history. This emotional balancing act needs to be skillful – also by every actress who slips into the role of the magical nanny. Lead actress Julie Andrews (83) even received an Oscar for her performance in the 1964 original film. Emily Blunt (35) has now followed in these huge footsteps – and the Hollywood star is not only convincing on the screen, but also on the blue carpet at the film premiere.

Emily appeared in a royal blue silk dress from the autumn couture collection 2018 of the label Schiaparelli. With an artfully draped neckline, cuff sleeves and a mermaid-cut skirt, the Golden Globe winner fit perfectly into the scenery – and looked simply stunning. In keeping with the dress of the main character in the film, the location of the premiere of “Mary Poppins’ Return” was also bathed in a noble blue: instead of a red carpet, a blue carpet was rolled out in front of the Royal Albert Hall in London. The venue was staged as a homage to the film world of the 1930s and lined with street lamps and cherry blossom trees.

“Mary Poppins’ Returns” will be in German cinemas on December 20, 2018. The film is a sequel to the 1964 film “Mary Poppins” and is also based on the PL Travers novel of the same name. At the time, the strip won a total of five Oscars.









Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the “Mary Poppins Returns” film premiere

Emily Blunt in New York December 2018

Emily Blunt, actress

