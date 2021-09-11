Marvel star Chris Hemsworth celebrates 10 years of Thor with a stunning picture

I don’t remember it like that, but 10 years ago every man who could apparently wore bleached perms that looked like uncooked pasta, red silk shirts with gold collars and coats with exaggerated lapels. Chris Hemsworth beamed us back to a crazy year called 2011.

Marvel Anniversary Chris Hemsworth’s Thor turns 10

Today’s superstar, known far beyond the MCU’s borders, is celebrating on Instagram the 10th anniversary of Thor, but the picture could also be much older. The world was at a fork in the road of good taste and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Chris Hemsworth took the right turn. Thank you dear Donnergott, they gave up the 2000s boy band style.

On April 28, 2011 spring, Thor hit theaters, making it the first MCU film by Chris Hemsworth. At the beginning of the decade, the Australian was still orientating himself in Hollywood, when he already had two roles in large franchises under his belt: Star Trek and Marvel.

This year we’re celebrating Thor’s 10th anniversary when two unknown guys were presented with the keys to the kingdom. It was a wild ride and we obviously haven’t aged a day.

Thor 4 is set to be Chris Hemsworth’s masterpiece in the MCU

Hemsworth has blossomed into the engine of the MCU and Thor has developed into a central figure with physicality, comedy, versatility and later also great accessibility. He has appeared in 8 MCU films since 2011, Thor 4 currently being filmed will be his 9th Marvel prank. Director Taika Waititi recently announced plans to make Thor 4 the best MCU movie ever, and that’s not unlikely.

