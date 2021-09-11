Mark Wahlberg in mourning: His mother has now been buried

Now they had to say goodbye to her for good. The mother of actors Mark (49) and Donnie Wahlberg (51) died on April 18 at the age of 78. The two sons then reported on the Internet with touching words to commemorate their beloved family member. mark also interrupted the shooting of a movie because of the death and flew back from Los Angeles to his hometown Boston. Now the funeral took place.

Paparazzi pictures, among others The Sun present, show mark and Donniehow they carry their mother’s coffin with four other men from church. While “Ted“Star Mark was dressed in a long-sleeved, gray polo shirt and dark blue trousers, his brother, who also appeared in” Saw II “, wore an all-black suit. Marks Mrs. Rhea Durham (42) and Donnies Wife Jenny McCarthy (48) should also have been present at the funeral service. The funeral took place in the Church of Saint Teresa of Calcutta in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.









It is not yet known what Alma died of. According to People the mother of a total of nine children is said to have recently suffered from dementia. However, it has not been communicated whether the illness led to her death.

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg in Beverly Hills in October 2002

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea in Hollywood in November 2016

Mark Wahlberg and his mother Alma



