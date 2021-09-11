Saturday, September 11, 2021
Lorde and Katy Perry to be honored at Variety’s Power of Women 2021: Los Angeles ceremony

September 07, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. clock

Lorde and Katy Perry will be honored at Variety’s Power of Women 2021: Los Angeles event.

The upcoming ceremony will be held as an outdoor live event at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 30th, also to recognize writer and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey.




Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, President of Variety, said in a statement: “Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is particularly significant as we strive to make an impact on the vital concerns of those we honor We will surely come together to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work of our honorees and all women featured in our Women’s Impact Report. ” Each of the award winners will also appear on the cover of Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ issue the day before the event. The event, held in partnership with Lifetime, recognizes award winners and other women who work in the media and entertainment industries to celebrate their philanthropy.

BANG Showbiz


