Joe Manganiello + Sofia Vergara: Coffee is their marriage secret!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are one of Hollywood’s dream couples. The model reveals the secret of their marriage on a US talk show

Since the dream wedding in November 2015 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello happier than ever, are already busy planning offspring. In the US show “Good Morning America” the native Colombian reveals the recipe for her happy relationship with her 39-year-old husband.

Sofia Vergara also seems to like an iced coffee. © instagram.com/sofiavergara







The marriage secret of Sofia Vergara + Joe Manganiello



Every morning, “Magic Mike” actor Sofia brings one hot coffee in bed, reveals the beautiful brunette. He knows that she will calmly vote the hot drink. Before consumption, she is not negotiable, only afterwards can her godly husband speak to him about what concerns him. “If he didn’t do that, he wouldn’t have been able to marry me”, she tells. The heartthrob knows how to make his spirited wife happy.

Wedding thanks to coffee

Sofia Vergara

Your very own wedding album





11 images

This knowledge seems essential in the relationship between the series actress and the actor with Italian roots. The curve star married her Joe after only six months of relationship, thanks to morning coffee!

cru

Gala