Jennifer Aniston launches beauty brand LolaVie

Fashion and beauty news in the Brigitte ticker: Jennifer Aniston brings her own beauty products onto the market +++ Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is working together with Swarovski +++ This is behind the symbols on the ZARA labels

All fashion and beauty news in the Brigitte ticker:



September 3, 2021



LolaVie: Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand



Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses in the world, now the Hollywood star also wants to conquer the beauty market. Aniston announced in a cryptic teaser on Instagram that something exciting will soon happen. Now it seems to be clear: The 52-year-old is launching her own beauty brand called LolaVie.

From September 8th, body lotions, deodorants, skin, nail and hair care as well as candles are to come onto the market. Aniston has not yet announced any further details about their brand, so it remains exciting for the time being. Fans of the actress are already completely over the moon and can hardly wait for LolaVie to start.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 2, 2021



Lourdes x Swarovski: Madonna’s daughter is the new face of the campaign



Lourdes Leon is now a popular model, has already been in front of the camera for Miu Miu and Stella McCartney and is currently on the cover of the legendary September issue of US Vogue. However, the daughter of pop icon Madonna has another deal up her sleeve: She is the new face of the crystal manufacturer Swarovski.

She was photographed by star photographer Mikael Jansson, who shot the 24-year-old in jeans, a crop top and with opulent chains that she casually wrapped around her stomach. The new “Collection II” collection and the accompanying campaigns “represent people of all cultures and orientations. Model, actress, academic, activist – Lourdes personifies the spirit of Swarovski”, according to the company’s press release.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

September 1, 2021



ZARA: That’s behind the symbols on the labels



The wildest theories about the symbols in ZARA’s labels are currently circulating on TikTok and Instagram. Allegedly, the triangle, the square and the circle should indicate whether the clothes are large, small or “true to size”. But is that really true? We asked ZARA directly. As is so often the case, the internet has interpreted more things than necessary. Because this theory has absolutely nothing to do with reality: “The symbols stand for the different departments”, according to ZARA. The symbols only have the purpose of being able to sort the items of clothing correctly and say absolutely nothing about the size.









Allegedly, the symbols are supposed to show that the clothes at ZARA are failing. © Private

August 31, 2021



Victoria Swarovski introduces beauty label ORIMEI



“A radiant glow without make-up. Natural ingredients and innovative technologies. Moisturizing and sebum-regulating.”

The beauty line by Victoria Swarovski, 28, promises innovative products that should inspire us. The “Let’s Dance” presenter started her heart project out of the conviction that clean beauty is effective against a variety of skin problems. Users: the inside should be given a glowing complexion that no longer needs make-up.

The TV face has incorporated its own experiences and living conditions into the development of the products. The result is seven products that promise perfect skin. Cleansing Foam, Facial Mist, Glow Drops, Moisturizer, Lip Booster, CC Cream, CC Eye Cream are consistently vegan, the ingredients come from nature and are highly effective. ORIMEI will be available from Douglas from September 23, 2021.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

August 30, 2021



Olivia Palermo Beauty comes to Germany



Almost every celebrity and model now has their own beauty brand. Even if we could theoretically afford the products, it is often impossible to get hold of the items at all, because they are mostly only sold in the USA. When it comes to Olivia Palermo’s luxury products, we don’t have to wait any longer. The brand will finally be available in Germany from mid-September – at Niche Beauty. So far, the product range has been small and manageable, but that can certainly change. After all, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, a serum and a face spray could soon be part of your collection …

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Source used: PR, instagram.com

fde / ag / abl

Brigitte