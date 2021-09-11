It sparked on the set: Julia Roberts is celebrating her 18th wedding anniversary

In 2000 the two met on the set for the film “The Mexican”. Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are now celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary. Roberts therefore makes an exception and surprises her fans with a romantic post.









Actress Julia Roberts has not always been lucky in love. She shouldn’t find her Mr. Right until the second attempt. According to People, she met her husband, Danny Moder, when she was shooting “The Mexican” in 2000 as a cameraman. The marriage of the two is now in its 19th year.

As early as 2017, Roberts compared living with her husband to a recurring dream. A year later, she said it was very nice to work together and come home together. No trace of boring routine!

The actress keeps her family life as far away from the public as possible. The 52-year-old has three children with her husband Moder: son Henry Daniel and twins Patricia and Phinnaeus. The actress hardly ever shares pictures of her children on social media. And joint posts with her husband are also very rare. On her 18th wedding anniversary, Roberts made an exception this year and proudly shows how in love she still is.