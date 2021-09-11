Girl Ray with new single “Give Me Your Love” – ​​ByteFM

Girl Ray from London have released a housy summer track with “Give Me Your Love” (Photo: Alex Cantouris)

Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell and Sophie Moss aka Girl Ray are back with a bouncing summer track: “Give Me Your Love”. It is the first new release since the release of their 2019 album “Girl”. There is an obvious reason why the song sounds like it was a remix by Hot Chip: The almost eight-minute, house-like electronica odyssey was produced by Hot Chip members Joe Goddard and Al Doyle. All kinds of steel drum and handclap samples in the luggage.

The demo for the song had been in the drawer of the London trio for a while. On the last day Girl Ray was in the studio with Al Doyle and Joe Goddard, it turned out to be a well-rounded affair: “The sections got longer, steel drums were added (along with a few crooked backing vocals) and then it suddenly took shape “, Poppy Hankin sums up the story of its origins. “With all the horror of 2020 in our heads, it was important for us that the song sounded optimistic and hopeful,” said Hankin of the track’s sunny, breezy sound.









For the video for the song, the band worked with their longtime collaborator Alex Cantouris. The result is a quasi loose, queer adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the county of Kent. Just without death and magic mushrooms.

Girl Ray’s “Give Me Your Love” was released on the Moshi Moshi label. Check out the video for the new single here:

“https://www.byte.fm/freunde/haben-haben/” a>