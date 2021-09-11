German voice of Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt is dead

Berlin – His roles included films with Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp: The actor and voice actor Michael Deffert is dead. He died on June 13 at the age of 53 in a Berlin clinic, like the radio play producer Heikedine Körting, who claims to be friends with Deffert was confirmed on Friday. The Bild newspaper had previously reported.

In the 1990s, the Hamburg native had guest roles in "Tatort" or "Wolffs Revier", and he also played in the series "SK-Babies". He spoke Johnny Depp in "Cry-Baby" and in "Arizona Dream", Brad Pitt in "Thelma & Louise".









Deffert’s ashes are said to be scattered on a mountain in Kenya

There was no information on the exact cause of death. “I was with him the days before. It all happened incredibly quickly. Michael was like a brother to me, ”said his friend and colleague Florian Fitz of the picture. According to Fitz, his ashes are to be scattered on a specific mountain in Kenya. “There he did a lot of research for one of his films and also lived with the Maasai. We will fulfill this wish for him too. It is also in his will. “

Deffert got to know the producer Heikedine Körting as a speaker in the 80s youth series “Die Funk-Füchse”, and he was also involved in her famous long-running hit “The Three Question Marks”. He was a very warm and extraordinary person, a star among the speakers. His elephant project was particularly close to his heart.